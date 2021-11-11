مصرف سورية المركزي يرد على الخبر الذي نشرته صحيفة مرصد الاتحاد الأوروبي

نشرت صحيفة مرصد الاتحاد الأوروبي مقالاً يشير إلى تقرير أجرته مؤسسات الفكر والرأي الأميركية، متضمناً الادعاء بأن مصرف سورية المركزي يحصل على إيرادات كبيرة، كفروق أسعار من خلال شرائه الحوالات المرسلة إلى سورية كمساعدات بسعر صرف ثابت (2500 ل.س) وهو أقل من سعر صرفها بالسوق السوداء الذي يتجاوز (3000 ل.س).





ورداً على ذلك أوضحت إدارة المصرف المركزي بأنه يتم اعتماد سياسة سعر الصرف الثابت بهدف تحقيق استقرار بالأسعار، حيث تتسبب تذبذبات أسعار الصرف بموجات متتالية من الغلاء وارتفاع مستوى المعيشة، في حين تحافظ السلع الأساسية (الأدوية ومستلزماتها، القمح، المشتقات النفطية، السكر والرز التمويني..) التي يتم تمويل استيرادها من عائدات الحوالات الخارجية على استقرار نسبي بأسعارها تبعاً لاستقرار سعر صرفها.



كما بينت إدارة المصرف المركزي أن القرارات الصادرة عنها لتنظيم تصريف الحوالات الواردة من المنظمات الدولية، تحدد استخدامات القطع الأجنبي المتحصل من هذه الحوالات لتمويل مستوردات المواد الأساسية حصراً، أي إن الحوالات الواردة كمساعدات يتم استخدامها من قبل المصارف العاملة في سورية وليس من قبل المصرف المركزي، بحيث تقوم هذه المصارف ببيع حصيلة واردات الحوالات من القطع الأجنبي للتجار السوريين لتمويل مستوردات المواد الأساسية المتعلقة بمعيشة المواطن (الأدوية، القمح، السكر..)، ولا تستخدم الحكومة السورية عائدات هذه الحوالات لتمويل عقود مؤسساتها أو تسديد التزاماتها، فالمستفيد الأساسي من الحوالات الواردة كمساعدات هو المواطن السوري من خلال توفير السلع وبأسعار مقبولة، وهذا ما يحقق الغاية الأساسية من عمل ونشاط المنظمات الدولية.



The European Union Observatory Journal has published an article that refers to a report made by various American think tanks, which claims that the Central Bank of Syria is acquiring large revenues through the difference in the exchange rate by purchasing remittances sent to Syria as aid with a fixed rate of 2500 S.P below the black market's rate which exceeds 3000 S.P. To answer these claims, the administration of the Central Bank of Syria clarifies that the fixed exchange rate policy is adopted to achieve stability in the price levels, as fluctuations in the exchange rate causes concurrent surges in price levels and an increase in the costs of living, whilst the main goods (medicines and their requirements, wheat, oil products, sugar and rice) which are being imported through remittances revenues and this leads to a relative stability in their prices as a result of the stability in the exchange rate. The administration would also like to point out that its resolutions for organizing INGOs' remittances, sets the use purposes of the foreign exchange that results from these remittances solely for purpose of financing main goods. and the aid that comes in the form of remittances is being used by the Syrian banks and not by the central bank. Where these banks sell the bulk of remittances to the Syrian importers to finance the main goods relevant to the livelihood of the Syrian citizen (medicine, wheat, sugar…) and the Syrian government isn't using the revenues of these remittances to finance its contracts or pay its commitments, as the main beneficiary of the remittances is the Syrian citizen through providing the main goods in acceptable prices, which is the main point of INGOs mission here.