حول حقوق المرأة الجنسية

نعم مارست الجنس مع رجل صاحب فكر وجسد جميل ولم أشعر بالعار بل بالقوة والاستحقاق. وحسن الاختيار. لم أغرم به بعد وقد لا أغرم لكن انجذاب عالي كبير وشوق لاحتضان وتقبيل ولمس ذلك الرجل. ليس مهم لي ان اغرمت ام لا، لا أحسب تلك الحسابات. ان لم أغرم سأخبره، وأبحث أو أنتظر رجلا آخر. ولا أشعر بأنني قد أعطيته شيء ويجب أن يقدره لا. أنا أعطيت نفسي حق جميل مع شخص أدرك تماما كيف ينظر لجسدي وفكري.. المهم أنني أعلم ما أريد.



لكن شعرت بالعار سابقا، شعرت أنني عا*رة حين كنت متزوجة باسم الشرع من رجل يقنعني أن حقوقه الجنسية مع نساء أخريات هو مبدأ الحرية وعلي قبوله. حين كان يراني جسد فقط وأنه أذكى مني. حين كان يجلس يروي قصصه الجنسية القديمة وأنا أستمع بصمت. واتذكر بنفس الوقت كيف تقطع أعضاء الطفلات بعملية الختان لمنعها من ممارسة الجنس ولتصاب بالإعاقة الجنسية مدى الحياة في الكثير من الدول. وكيف ترجم النساء والنساء فقط بحجة ارتكاب الزنا. وكيف تغتصب اغتصاب جماعي في الهند لأنها رفضت زوجا ما. وكيف تقتل بجرائم الشرف ان كانت قابلة للجنس او مغتصبة. ومن ثم أتذكر .ممنوع الكلام في الجنس للنساء. هم يتكلمون عنا يقررون في أجسادنا كل شيء.



المواضيع الجنسية والثقافة الجنسية يمتلكها الرجال بشبه شكل كامل وحصري. الحديث في الجنس اتهام خطير للنساء وربما يتراكض الانتهازيون لقنص الفرص. النساء مازالت تحاول اثبات شرفها, والابتعاد عن الحديث في الجنس نلف وندور حول كل شيء الا موضوع الجنس، فمازال خط أحمر وضعه الذكوريين في عقول وألسنة النساء وحتى النسويات.حين كنت في العشرينات أستمع بانغياظ لا أعرف سببه لرجل امامي يحكي بفخر عن مغامراته الجنسية اما لي أو لحبيبته وكانت صديقتي تضحك وترمقه بنظرات الاعجاب دوما. وأتسائل:

1- من جعل الجنس حرية للرجال وطلقة أخيرة في رأس النساء. كيف أصبح جنسه فحولية وجنسي خلاعية. كيف أصبح التعبير عن مغامراته أفعال بطولية والتعبير عن رغباتي فقط أفعال اباحية.



2- لماذا علينا الحديث بالجنس: الجنس في كل مكان. فالتحرش جنس مريض. والاغتصاب جنس اجرامي. وقتل النساء بتهمة غسل الشرف عقاب الجنس. وزواج القاصرات شرعنة الجنس البيدوفيلي. البرامج والفيديوكليبات والمسلسلات جميعا تجنس النساء وتستخدمها كسلعة فالجنس مكاسب للرجال وعهر للنساء هكذا قيل لنا. ثم رمزوا جسدي وجسدك بأنه يحمل الشرف والسمعة وعلينا مهمة قاسية أن لا نتصرف بما هو خاص جدا الا بإذن المجتمع. وبعد كل هذا التجنيس للنساء يقولون لك لا تتكلمي في الجنس.



3- يقولون أيضا أن الجنس شيء خاص لا يجب أن نتحدث عنه وأنا أوافق نظريا أنه شيء خاص. لكن قررت الحديث عنه وعلنا لأنه في مجتمعي يا صديقتي الجنس لا يعتبر شيء خاص. بل ملك عام للرجل فقط. الجنس في مجتمعنا ليس شيء خاص لأن جسدك ليس شيء خاص بك ، بل ملك أباك وأخاك والمجتمع وأقربائك.ضحكاتك العالية عيب لأنها قد تكون ايحاء جنسي لرجل. سيجارتك في فمك عيب لأنها ايحاء جنسي. ثيابك الحرة أيضا بنظر الكثيرين من المرضى دعوة للجنس.



تنقيب النساء من رأسها حتى أسفل قدمها لمنع أحد أن يتخيلها للجنس أليس كذلك ؟؟؟؟الجنس ليس شيء خاص يا صديقتي ما ان تمارس الفتاة حقها بالجنس ما ان تتعرض وبسرعة البرق للابتزاز الجنسي بصورها ومحادثاتها.



4- كم قصة وقصة سمعت عن فتاة انتحرت بسبب أن أحد ما أعلن أن لها رغبات جنسية وأثبت بالصور والمحادثات حقه البديهي واجرامها العهري وذهبت ضحية. كم فتاة وفتاة ستنتحر وأنت مازلت تقولين الجنس شيء خاص. وترددين أن النسوية لديها أمور أهم.



5- ياصديقتي ألا ترين كيف أن الجنس المريض وياليته الجنس الجميل مأخوذ من هرم الأبوية من أعلى السلطة للأسفل. لا نتكلم بالجنس ورضخنا خوفا من تشويه السمعة وسكتنا وأجلنا بحجة أن النسوية لديها أشياء أهم. هل تقتل النساء لأنها مارست الجنس أم لا؟ نعم تقتل . وفي أحسن الأحوال يتم سحب انسانيتها منها والتنمر عليها ومحاصرتها كأنها علبة تم استعمالها.كيف ينظر المجتمع للنساء المغتصبات الخارجات من السجن؟؟؟ أنها معيوبة لا قيمة لها أليس كذلك؟



6- اذا لماذا لا نتحدث وننشر على الأقل الجنس النسوي الانساني غير المريض. لماذا سأبقى خائفة. طبعا أنا لا أطلب منك الكلام عن أسرارك وأنت في مجتمع غير آمنة أبدا. انا أتحدث عن أن الثقافة الجنسية أمر ضروري من النسوية وعلينا التوقف عن الهرب من الموضوع.



7- النساء لها حقوق جنسية وحتى المتزوجة يتم اغتصابها. كل النساء متضررة من الكتمان الكتمان السري الكبير حول الجنس.



8- هناك ثقافة مريضة ملوثة خاطئة عن الجنس سببت كل هذه الانتهاكات بحق جسد المرأة، لأنها مبنية على فكرة ذكورية أنها جسد أصم لا يجب أن يشتهي يرغب يتكلم عن الجنس الا حين يسمح الرجال.



9- النساء لها حق المشاركة في توريد المعلومات وذلك الفحل عليه أن يفهم أنها أيضا ترغب وتريد ويحق لها مثله تماما. أستغرب كيف أنني و أنك نعيش في مجتمع يجنس كل ما فيك ويربطه بالجنس وبنفس الوقت غير مسموح لك الحديث بالجنس ولا قول الكلمة ولا حتى وضع اشارة الاعجاب لمقالة جنسية.



10- الجنس وانت ملك خاص للأبوية. أنت لا تتحدثين عن الجنس حتى مع خطيبك قبل الخطوبة أتعلمين لماذا لأانك مسلعة جنسيا من المجتمع وان تكلمت فأنت لست امرأة شريفة بنظرهم.



أنا مارست الجنس نعم ولي مفاهيمي الخاصة التي ربما لا تنطبق مع بعض النساء. فأنا لا أنجذب لرجل أناني نرجسي أو مثقف مغرور أو ذكوري. العقل يغريني جدا. أريد جميل وأيضا ذكي مع عمق انساني وطيبة. أريده أن يكون غير مستقر تماما ولا واثق ثقة المستبدين. أريده انسان يخطيء ويشعر ويسمع. ربما لا أغرم به مع أنني أبحث عن الوقوع في الحب. لكن لن أقع في الحب ان لم أمارس الجنس أولا مع من أغراني جسدا وفكرا.



ولا لا أشعر بالعار بل بالقوة المطلقة. انتبهي صديقتي ممارسة الجنس في مجتمع ذكوري من قبل شخص قد يبدو نسوي من الممكن أن تعرضك للخطر. هذا المقال ليس دعوة لممارسة الجنس بل للكلام في الجنس.



الجنس حق للنساء، الجنس حق للنساء، والجنس ليس غلطة.



المجتمع الذكوري عليه أن يصحو من صدماته النفسية أن عضوي يطلب الجنس وعضوي لي ونعم أبحث لارضائه بما يروق لي أنا. على هذا المجتمع أن يفهم أن الجنس لا يجعلني بلا أخلاق تماما كما لا يجعله بل وفي بعض التفاصيل ربما تكون البطولة للمرأة.



دارين حسن حليمة

I Had Sex

Yes, I had sex with a free thinking and physically attractive man and I don’t feel ashamed; rather I feel strong, worthy and feel like I made the right choice. I haven’t fallen in love with him yet, but there are feelings of great attraction and longing for embracing and kissing. It is not important to me if I am in love or not, I don’t take those sorts of things into account; if I haven’t fallen in love with him, I will let him know that while awaiting and searching for the man I fall in love with. I don’t feel like I have given him something he needs value greatly. No. I gave myself the beautiful right (of sex, closeness, care etc) with a person I know very well how he views my body and how I think. What’s important is that I know what I want.

I have felt ashamed before though; I felt like a whore when I was (Islamically) lawfully married in Syria to a man who convinced me of his rights to be sexually active with other women and I had to accept it. He viewed me as merely a body and saw himself as intellectually smarter than I. He would sit and passionately tell stories of his old sexual encounters, I would silently listen. Simultaneously, I remember thinking of women and young girls who go through FGM becoming sexually disabled for life in many countries. Women and women only, being stoned with the excuse of committing the crime of fornication. I remember thinking of the women being gang raped in India for refusing to marry some man; how they are killed in the name of honour had she been raped or had consensual sex. Finally, I remember women not being allowed to talk about sex. They (men) talk about us and decide all that has to do with our bodies.



Sexual education are subjects owned by men (close to) exclusively and entirely. Talking about sex is a dangerous for women and may lose out on opportunities (of growth).



Women still attempt to prove their honour, moving away from the topic of sex… we talk about everything, delving into all sorts of subjects in depth, except sex- though a perimeter of caution tape surrounds it, put by men. Restrictions put in the minds of women, on our tongues. Even in my twenties, I would listen with a sense of discomfort or annoyance to my friend’s boyfriend speaking of him sexual adventures. She would look at him in admiration… My mind wondered…



1. What makes sexual freedom the property of men while being a final bullet to women’s’ head? (ie. freedom for men, a cause of danger to women). How did we get to a place that a man’s desire is simply sexual and mine is shameful? How is it that expressing his sexual adventures are considered heroism, while expressing mine should be censored?



2- why talk about sex



Sex is everywhere. Sexual harassment, rape, honor killing as punishment for sex (outside of marriage). Government support of underaged, pedophilic marriage of girls… Everywhere. Documentaries, video-clips and soap op



eras, all sexualize women and use us as a commodity only to benefit men and slut shame women. This is what we are taught. They (the media, society…) then use our bodies to symbolize and carry the weight of ‘honour’, (exemplary) reputation. We women are to carry on the difficult mission of abstaining from that which is private, except when permitted by society- and after ALL of this, they divert us away from the topic of sex.



3. Often what is also said is that sex is a private matter not to be discussed. I agree that is private- but I have decided to talk about it openly and publicly because in the society I come from, sex is not truly private. Rather it is the sole property of men. Sex in our communities is not private because your body is not considered yours, it is the property of your father, brother, society, relatives. Your loud laugh is frowned upon because it may arise sexual desire in the men around you. The cigarette you may smoke is looked down upon as well because many may view this as a sexual invitation/advance.



The veiling of women from her head to the tips of her toes is to prevent anyone from imagining her sexually, isn’t that right?? Sex is not truly considered private.



4. How many stories of a woman committing suicide because of this have you heard?My friend, can you not see that sex is purely patriarchal from the highest of powers to the lowest? We don’t speak of sex with the excuse that feminism has bigger and better matters to deal with.



5. My friend, should a woman practice her sexual rights, how fast, if not in the speed of lightening, would she suffer from sexual harassment- proof in pictures and chats of her sexual partners’ clear rights (to her) and proof of what crime she has committed- only to be victimized.



Are women killed for having sex, or not? Yes. In the best of circumstances, her humanity is diminished/taken from her- she is then treated as something used, no longer whole. How does our society view raped women coming out of prison? She is shamed and without value, isn’t that right?



6. Why not at least discuss and share women’s sexuality in a healthy way? Why should I remain scared?Of course, I am not encouraging you to talk about sex in an unsafe environment. I am referring to intellectual discussions- this is a necessity for feminism and we need to stop beating around the bush.



7. Women have sexual rights, even married women get raped. Every woman is hurt from suppressing the ‘big secret’ of her desire for sex.



8. There is a sick view and misinformation spread about sex that causes violations of women’s bodies. This is because these views and misinformation is founded on the ideals of men. Women are not to desire- not even to talk about sex without the permission of men.



9. Women have the right to participate in the distribution of information, and that horn-dog needs to understand that she has the right to desire and wants that right just like him.What’s surprising to me is that we live in a society that sexualizes everything about us, creating constant conscious and subconscious connections between our womanhood and sex, while at the same time we cannot talk about it- not even able to say the word- not even signalling our interests/desires.



10. Sex and you (as a person) are the properties of patriarchy. You don’t get to talk about sex with your fiance before the engagement. You know why? Because you are a sexual commodity in society and if you bring it up, you are not an honorable woman in their eyes.



I had sex, yes. I have my personal points of view and understanding that may not resonate with many women. I am not attracted to a narcissistic selfish man, or a self-righteous ‘educated’ man. The mind is what attracts me greatly. I want to be attracted to him, I want to see him as intelligent… I want him to have depth and kindness. I don’t want him to be fully settled (in his ideals/beliefs), nor do I want him to be confident to the point that I am not able to challenge him.I want a man who feels, makes mistakes and listens attentively.

Maybe I am not in love (with the



man I had sex with), though I want to find true love. I will not fall in love without having sex with that person or with someone who I don’t fall for physically and mindfully.



No, I don’t feel ashamed. I feel complete strength. Watch out my friend, having sex in a patriarchal society with a man who appears to be a feminist. This can get you in serious danger. This is not an article advocating for having sex, rather an invitation to the conversation about sex. It is a woman’s right. Sex is not a mistake.Patriarchal society needs to wake up and realize that my body desires sex- my body is mine. Yes, I am searching to fulfill these needs and desires how I please. This society needs to understand that sex doesn’t make me completely without manners/ out of line, like they make it out to be… Rather reading between the lines, you may find heroism in woman.#Dareen_Hasan_Halima#Feminism#NasawyiaTranslated by : Ex-Muslims of North America